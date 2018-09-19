Storm Ali: 'Threat to life' warning for North East after strong winds cause chaos in Scotland

Storm Ali has swept across the North East - and now the Met Office has increased its weather warning to amber, which means it carries a 'threat to life'.

The storm has already caused chaos in Scotland with a cyclist taken to hospital after he was struck by a falling tree while a gust of 91.7 mph was recorded on the Tay Road bridge. Part of the Topshop building in Princes Street, Edinburgh, has also been blown off.

The Met Office had originally issued a yellow warning for the North East but that has now increased to amber as forecasters warn the very windy spell of weather could see gusts of 65-75 mph.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Storm Ali will bring a spell of very strong winds to Northern Ireland from on Wednesday morning, these moving across the far far north of England and across central and southern Scotland by late morning.

"Strong winds will be accompanied by heavy and squally showers. Some areas, perhaps most likely the northwest of Northern Ireland, parts of southern Scotland and the far northeast of England as well as exposed coasts and high ground, could see gusts of 80 mph at times. Winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."

What to expect when the Met Office issues an amber warning:

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Some damage to buildings is likely, such as tiles blown from roofs or damage through falling trees and branches breaking

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected with some roads and bridges closed

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties