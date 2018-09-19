Storm Ali: This is when strong winds and heavy rain will hit Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict very windy weather combined with sunny spells. Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with strong winds, including Sunderland.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with strong winds, including Sunderland

The strong winds are expected between 6am and 10pm with a yellow weather warning in place.

Alongside windy weather, this morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals, with the temperature reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny and warm, but the the wind will become increasingly gustier as the day progresses.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then continue to be sunny and warm until just after 7pm. Temperatures will be around 13/14C until they dip after 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast during the morning, with heavy rain throughout the afternoon and well into the evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Heavy rain is expected during the early hours of Friday, with the rain then easing throughout the day but returning on Sunday with heavier showers.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.