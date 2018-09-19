Storm Ali: A timeline of how it will hit Sunderland

Have your say

Storm Ali is currently hitting parts of the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning of wind for Sunderland until 10pm tonight.

Storm Ali will bring a spell of very windy weather with gusts of 50-60 mph possible inland.

Here’s an hour-by-hour breakdown of how Storm Ali will hit Sunderland today.

Although the weather will still be quite sunny and warm, temperatures will begin to dip to around 13C as the wind picks up, reaching 53mph by 3pm.

14:00- Sunny- 17C- wind gusts of 52mph

15:00- Sunny- 16C- wind gusts of 53mph

16:00- Sunny- 15C- wind gusts of 51mph

17:00- Sunny- 15C- wind gusts of 49mph

18:00- Sunny- 14C- wind gusts of 42mph

19:00- Sunny- 13C- wind gusts of 35mph

20:00- Clear- 13C- wind gusts of 31mph

21:00- Clear- 13C- wind gusts of 28mph

22:00- Clear- 12C- wind gusts of 28mph

23:00- Clear 12C- wind gusts of 28mph

Tomorrow is then set to be overcast during the morning, with heavy rain throughout the afternoon and well into the evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Heavy rain is expected during the early hours of Friday, with the rain then easing throughout the day but returning on Sunday with heavier showers.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning for Storm Ali:

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-Some roads and bridges may close

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.