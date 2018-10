A man is due in court after police seized cannabis with an estimated value of £20,000 from a house in Sunderland.

Officers raided an address in Oxford Street, Pallion, on Saturday and removed more than 80 plants.

Thirty-six-year-old Kier William Bell, of Oxford Street, has now been charged with producing cannabis.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court, in South Shields, on October 25.