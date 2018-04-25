'It's cost the hardworking thousands' - readers react to Sunderland council's spend on winter weather

Echo readers have reacted with anger as the cost of Sunderland's recent stormy weather was revealed.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request show that Sunderland City Council spent £844,000 on winter maintenance. The costs were for between December last year and March this year.

The poor weather has cost Sunderland hundreds of thousands.

Extra staffing cost the most, with a bill of £433,000. Salt and grit costs came at a price of £306,000.

Residents took to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page to share their view on the hefty bill - with many quick to criticise the council for the spend.

The other costs are as follows:

Roker Pier takes a battering during stormy weather.

*Transport fund (covering fuel, repairs and hire costs): £74,000

*Hire of salt loading shovels: £19,000

*Weather forecasting subscription: £5,000

*Gritting bins: £4,000

Damage caused to Roker Pier. Picture: Brian Priest.

Admin costs: £3,000

Here's how you reacted to the costs on social media:

Chris Parry: "£433,000 for extra staffing! That’s cos you pay agency rates. Which would have been saved if you hadn’t made so many redundant.

"Gritting bins, admin costs (is this not part of council’s job anyway) and weather forecasts? We are been taken for idiots!"

Marina Rochester Handy: "Roads in Oxclose Washington [were] a disgrace, spent no money on this area when the snow was here. Buses could not even run at some points."

Scott Ainslie: "It's cost the hardworking of Sunderland thousands, Not the council."

Ian Naylor: "So show me where a Tory council does it all for nothing then? If Government cuts hadn't been so severe and staff hadn't been cut then yes, there would be less agency staff to pay.

"ALL councils have these costs or people wouldn't get to work!"

Adam Mordey: "£5,000 on weather forecast subscription. My phone does it for free."

Tony Brown: "Well everyone moaning about council well it's time for change let's vote in a NEW council one that we can be proud of."

Hazel Gorman: "Time for change."

