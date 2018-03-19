Huge clean-up underway on Sunderland sea front after Beast from the East sequel

A huge clean-up operation is underway after the Beast from the East sequel hit Sunderland sea front.

Sand, rubble an other debris was washed up as far as the road at Roker and a huge buoy could be seen resting on the beach.

A huge buoy washed up on Roker beach.

Sunderland City Council have sent a number of teams to the area around Marine Walk to clear the aftermath of the second bout of wintry weather, which hit at the weekend.

Deputy Council Leader Coun Michael Mordey said: “We’ve had teams working throughout the weekend clearing footpaths and roads following the recent spell of adverse weather.

"Conditions at the seafront yesterday made this task difficult so we’ve directed more resources to the area today.

"Work to clear the roadway at Marine Walk is almost compete and we’re now focusing on the promenade and the beach.”

Council teams clean up the beach.