The snowy weather has cost Sunderland City Council thousands - find out how much

Recent periods of severe snowy weather have cost Sunderland City Council £844,000.

Earlier this year, Storm Emma hit the UK with snowy and icy conditions causing disruption to council services and road networks.

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) reveals a breakdown of the city council’s winter maintenance costs between December 2017-March 2018.

The total cost of winter spending is broken down into several service areas.

The highest expense was extra staffing – costing the council £433,000 – followed by £306,000 for salt usage/gritting costs.

A transport fund – which covers fuel, repairs and hire costs – cost the council £74,000 while the hire of salt loading shovels cost £19,000.

Additional costs included £4,000 on gritting bins, £3,000 on admin costs and £5,000 on weather forecasting subscription.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service