Floral tributes left outside Sunderland home as murder inquiry continues

Have your say

Floral tributes have been left in the garden of a Sunderland house where a man and a woman were found dead.

A murder inquiry is continuing today after the bodies were found at a house in Shrewsbury Crescent, in Humbledon, on Thursday night.

Floral tributes have been left outside the home where the bodies of a man and a woman were found

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are treating the death of the woman as a "suspected homicide".

The identities of the pair are still to be officially released by police, although the force said they were “known to each other”.

The pair were named locally as Kay and Alan Martin.

Forensic officers spent most of yesterday at the house gathering evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Floral tributes have been left outside the home

Neighbours spoke of their shock at hearing of the grim discovery.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: "It's horrible to think what has happened. I get a shiver right through me and I go all cold.

"Your heart just goes out to the family."

Flowers have been left outside the house and a message on one bouquet reads: "Kay, love you all the world. Best mate Lisa xxx"

Forensics were at the scene for most of yesterday

As investigations continue, tributes have flooded in on social media.

Jacquie Newall said: "R.I.P. Kay. It was a pleasure knowing u. Xxx. Thinking of all the family."

While Anne Thompson said: "RIP thinking of the families and friends left behind x"