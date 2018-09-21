Murder inquiry into woman's death after two bodies found in house in Sunderland street

A murder inquiry is continuing tonight after police found the bodies of two people in a house in a Sunderland street.

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a house in Shrewsbury Crescent, in Humbledon, on Thursday night. Northumbria Police has now confirmed it is treating the death of the woman as a "suspected homicide".

Police in Shrewsbury Crescent today

Officers were called to the street at around 8.30pm on Thursday night after receiving a report of concern for a woman at the property.

They found the bodies of a man and woman inside the property. The identity of the pair has yet to be officially released, although neighbours in the street spoke of a middle-aged couple living at the house.

A Northumbria Police statement said: "Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the deaths, but at this stage, police are treating the death of the woman as a suspected homicide."

Detective Inspector Ed Small said: "Our enquiries remain at a very early stage, and our forensic teams remain at the address gathering evidence as part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ed Small

"They are expected to remain there until later this evening, but I would like to reassure members of the community that there is no wider threat to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this stage.

"The individuals involved were known to each other, and police are now working to ascertain what has led to the two deaths.

"An increased police presence will remain in the area to offer reassurance and I would ask any concerned members of the public to speak to their local officers."

Neighbours in the street have spoken of their shock at hearing of the double death.

Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.