'It's just tragic' - Neighbours speak after bodies of man and woman are found inside house in Sunderland street

Neighbours in a Sunderland street have spoken of their shock after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a house.

Forensics officers from Northumbria Police were still at the house this afternoon in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police in Shrewsbury Crescent after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a house in the street.

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released by police, who were first called to the street last night following a report of concern for a woman living at the property.

Today, shocked neighbours in the street said a middle-aged couple had lived at the address.

One woman said: "I don’t know what’s gone on there but it’s just tragic.

"I’d always nod and say hi when I saw him. He was a quiet but hard working person. You never expect this to happen near you.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to named, said: "It has always been a quiet street, they were very polite and they used to always wave.



"I didn't know what to think when I saw the news. They were a lovely couple, I haven't got the foggiest what could have happened.



"It was absolutely shocking, they're just normal people.



"I haven't heard anything from that address before, they were quiet.



"It is shocking, it isn't what you expect at all.



"They always acknowledged you, he was always very polite and she was. If you were getting in your car he would let you out, he's like that.



"They seemed like very nice people."



Local resident Michael Brown, 68, added: "It's always been quiet here, day time and night time. People say good morning to each other, put their bins out and that's about it.



"Police being on the street is shocking. I heard two doors slamming around eight o'clock and that was it.



"It's just not what you would expect, nothing like that.



"It is very shocking, you never hear anything, cars racing by or anything, the odd dog barking and that's about it."

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "There were a few flashing lights late last night and there were police cars this morning.

"We don’t know the people that live there but it’s shocking.

"Your heart goes out to the family in a time like this.

"It’s such a shock. I’m gobsmacked, you just don’t expect it on a quiet street like this."