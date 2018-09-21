Police probe after bodies of man and woman found inside Sunderland house

An investigation is under way after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Wearside house.

Forensic officers are on the scene of a home in Shrewsbury Crescent in Humbledon.

A forensic officer outside of a house in Shrewsbury Crescent

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 8.30pm last night, police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on Shrewsbury Crescent, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the address and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the property.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

Police in Shrewsbury Crescent in Humbledon following the discovery of two bodies inside a house.

“An increased police presence will be seen in the area today as officers carry out inquiries.

“Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "There was a few flashing lights late last night and there were police cars this morning.

"We don’t know the people that live there but it’s shocking.

"Your heart goes out to the family in a time like this.

"It’s such a shock. I’m gobsmacked, you just don’t expect it on a quiet street like this."

We will bring you more information as it comes in.