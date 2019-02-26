Connor Brown murder: Second man charged over death of Sunderland teenager

Police have charged a second man with the murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

Eighteen-year-old Connor was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing behind The Borough pub in Park Lane at around 1.30am on Sunday morning and passed away shortly after.

A police cordon outside The Borough on Sunday

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, Sunderland, was charged with his murder yesterday.

A second man, Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, Sunderland, has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

Police in Park Lane

Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, and have asked anybody with information to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 124 240219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.