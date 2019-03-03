Connor Brown murder: 'He's one of our own' and 'Sunderland did him proud': 18 things you said about Stadium of Light tribute to tragic teenager

Sunderland fans remembered one of their own at yesterday's match v Plymouth Argyle, staging an emotional tribute to murdered teenager Connor Brown.

The 18-year-old died after being stabbed in a back lane near The Borough pub in Vince Place in the early hours of last Sunday, after a night out with friends.

Sunderland fans paid tribute to tragic Connor Brown with an 18th-minute round of applause at the game v Plymouth Argyle.

As two men were charged with his killing, the city has poured out its grief for a popular young man who could 'light up a room with his smile'.

A poignant shrine featuring flowers and other tributes has grown near the scene of the tragedy, while a Go Fund Me page has raised thousands of pounds to help Connor's family.

Yesterday it was the turn of fellow fans of Connor's beloved Sunderland AFC to pay their respects - and how they responded.

A crowd of 32,360 rose to their feet and applauded in the 18th minute of the game, and the players did their bit too, winning 2-0 to stay in the race for an automatic promotion place.

Connor Brown was a loyal Sunderland fan.

Related: Connor Brown murder: Sunderland fans donate to Stadium of Light collection in support of family



Here's what Echo readers said about the minute's applause at the Stadium of Light:

Gavin Brown: "People can see what the city of Sunderland is like, how everyone comes together in a moment of grief to support anyone who needs it."

Rachel Usher: "Connor Brown, one of our own. Fans sounded amazing and it was heartbreaking to hear. The win was for you."

Celia Domenech: "Well done Sunderland fans, exactly what we always get from the best fans in the world. R.I.P. Connor. Heartbreaking."

Jennifer Davison: "What a lovely tribute. Well done everyone and well done Sunderland for the lovely tribute on the scoreboards."

Christine Larkin: "Sunderland fans did him proud, the noise was amazing. R.I.P. Connor."

Judy Usher: "Didn’t know him but eyes are leaking like a bath tap watching this! R.I.P. bonnie lad."

Related: Connor Brown murder: Sunderland pauses to remember 18-year-old a week on from stabbing tragedy



Alex Brown: "Sunderland did him proud."

Deb Ireland: "Heartbreaking, but the stadium and his friends done him proud."

Josh Dixon: "Even the Plymouth fans joined in, that’s what made it even better."

Alexandra Kellett: "It was an emotional moment. I didn't know the lad, but I still had tears in me eyes. He was clearly a lovely lad and his family and friends have done him proud."

Courtnie Louise Kerr: "Beautiful and absolutely proud to be a part of a city that can come together at such an awful time. Rest in peace Connor."

Kelly Drewett: "Totally amazing. Proud to be a red and white supporter. Always come together at times like this. R.I.P. Connor Brown."

Related: Connor Brown murder: Watch clubbers take part in emotional minute's silence for tragic Sunderland teenager



Clare Neesham: "Well done Sunderland, absolutely heartbreaking circumstances, but we should all be truly proud to see how our community has come together for Connor and his family."

Sam Walker: "Rest in peace Connor. If only you could see all this for you - how much you were loved. My heart breaks."

Dorothy Clark: "Hopefully Connors family will find peace way in the future knowing how much ordinary people cared xxxx

Karen Dawson: "Amazing support from wonderful Sunderland people."

Joan Marghani: "Sunderland at its best."

Graeme Liddle: "His mates at the match in the south stand done him proud with his flags and the SOL responded, chanting his name. R.I.P. young man."