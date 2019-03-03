Connor Brown murder: Watch clubbers take part in emotional minute's silence for tragic Sunderland teenager

Clubbers at a city centre nightspot have taken part in a poignant minute's silence for tragic Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

Illusions, on Holmeside in Sunderland, held the tribute for 18-year-old Connor, who sadly died after being attacked while on a night out in the city.

The 18-year-old was found in a back lane next to The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, with life-threatening injuries, which Northumbria Police said were consistent with a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Two men have been charged with Connor's murder and are due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on July 1.

To pay tribute to Connor, the Illusions nightclub held a silence and a video taken by the club, shows clubbers raising their phone torches to the teenager, while his photograph is shown on the wall of the venue.

Those gathered also sang and danced together to a remix of Bryan Adams song Heaven, in tribute to the teenager who was taken far too soon.

Illusions events manager, Joe Gullis, 35, said the club - which is owned by Michael and Sharon Downey - was one of a number of venues in the city that also took part in the tribute for Connor, with venues Fusion and Establishment also taking part.

Joe said: "We are used to big events but we are not used to the club being silent.

"Every single person was deadly silent and it was impeccable.

"The DJ did a good job of controlling the crowd and we had an LED screen where we put Connor's picture up.

"We felt that every other area in the city has been part of paying tribute to Connor, except the one where it actually happened, as he was on a night out at the time.

"We filmed the silence and put it on social media as we thought the family may take some heart from it."

Connor was said to be a regular at the club and was praised by staff as being a 'lovely guy'.

Joe added: "Our networking team have said Connor was an absolutely lovely guy.

"We have never seen such a outpouring for someone before, it's amazing."

The club has also been working with security firm Trojan Security, which has a base in Sunderland, to introduced tighter security measures.

On Friday a new airport-style scanning gate was installed at the entrance of the venue in a bid to ensure that people feel safe on the streets of Sunderland.

