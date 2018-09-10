Borneo Bistro promises it will be back as it thanks supporters in wake of blaze

The couple who run Borneo Bistro have sent their thanks to supporters as they prepare to relaunch their business following a devastating fire.

The restaurant, in Hylton Road, Millfield, was wrecked by a blaze on the night of Saturday, September 1, with neighbouring businesses also affected by the damage.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help support the venue.

Now Kevin and Remy Smith, who run the cafe, have posted a public thanks to those who have offered their support in the aftermath of the incident.

The aftermath of the blaze in Hylton Road, Millfield, Sunderland.

The business said: "It's been one week now since the fire at Borneo Bistro.

"First of all I would like to say thank you so much to everyone who has supported us and sent so many kind words over social media.

"I apologise for not replying personally to everyone and for not letting you all know what was going on, but as you can imagine we've all been so devastated by what happened and I've had so much to do since last Sunday trying to sort everything out with our insurance company.

"As many of you may know this takes a while.

"The great news is that your Borneo Bistro WILL be back.

"The builders are already on standby, but everything right now is in the hands of the insurance company.

"I will be keeping you all in touch as to the progress we are making from week to week.I can only ask you all now to please continue to pray for us and our neighbors to re-open as soon as possible.

"Best wishes Kevin, Remy and the Borneo team."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the investigation into the fire started accidentally in the kitchen area of the building.

There was an outpouring of comments in support of Borneo Bistro as its customers heard about the fire.