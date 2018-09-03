'Sunderland needs you' - readers react to news of 'devastating' fire at Borneo Bistro

Customers have been offering their support to staff at a popular Sunderland business after a fire there this weekend.

Dozens of people have sent positive messages to Borneo Bistro in Sunderland after the restaurant was gutted by the blaze, which started on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at Borneo Bistro on Saturday. Picture: Michael Sharman.

The fire at the Hylton Road property, which also spread to neighbouring businesses including Barbering@SR4, was deemed as not suspicious by the police.

An online fundraising campaign has already been launched to help the eatery get back on its feet. A dozen donations have already been made.

One fundraiser, Sean Haswell, said in his message: "Don't let this beat you, you are more than a bistro.

"You're a community hub for many. Let's get you back up and running Kev."

More than 150 has already been raised to support the business. Picture: Jay Skyes.

Many of you also took to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page to show your support to the team at Borneo, and the other premises affected by the fire.

Here's how you reacted to the news on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Hayley Boyce: "I'm gutted, I hope they get back up and running, they serve amazing food and the owner is such a nice guy and the others that work there are so lovely."

Sara Louise: "Hope Kev and family okay, hopefully back up and running soon."

The aftermath of the fire at Borneo Bistro.

Stacey Anderson: "My heart goes out to Kev and the staff he’s a lovely bloke."

Emma Louise Kisby: "Most friendly staff and the best food by a mile hope it gets back up and running soon."

Sarah Jane O'Neill: "Gutted for Kev and all staff, they work so hard and have the best takeaway in Sunderland."

Rachael Dunn: "How sad! They are such lovely people too!"

Ron Johnson: "Don't give up Kev Sunderland needs you mate."

Gillian Horne: "Hope all okay & you manage to sort the place out soon."

Tracey McBride: "Heartbreaking, hope business is up and running soon. Great food and lovely people."

Toni Staite: "Sad news, hope all the businesses affected can get back up on their feet soon."

Shelly Fox: "What on earth has happened so sorry to the owner what a sad way to lose your business."

Lisa Maria: "Thinking of Kev and all the lovely staff . Let's hope you're back very soon."

Shaun Fox Doneathy: "Hope no one was hurt lovely people nice cafe."

Sarah Dawn Howell: "It's so sad. Hope Kev and everyone [are] okay."

Gav Johnston: "One of the best places to eat in Sunderland by a mile and you won’t meet a more nicer bloke who owns it. I hope he gets his business back up and running again very soon."

Nicola Soltani: "Devastating."

Gemma Paling: "Heartbreaking."

Danika Brown: "Sunderland is a small place Borneo is a place I visit regularly and Kev is a hero who is an inspiration to us all, especially anyone starting out with doubt regarding will it work or not."