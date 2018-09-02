Sunderland businesswoman devastated after fire tears through popular barbers

A Sunderland businesswoman has spoken of her devastation after seeing her livelihood gutted by fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the blaze at Borneo Bistro, in Hylton Road, last night which then spread to neighbouring premises, including Barbering@SR4.

The fire is believed to have started at Borneo Bistro and spread to neighbouring properties. Picture by Michael Sharman

Fire investigation teams were still at the scene at lunchtime today but it is not yet known what caused the fire.

READ MORE: Blaze at popular Borneo Bistro in Sunderland

Noor Stevens, who has owned Barbering@SR4 for the past five months, found out about the fire in the early hours of this morning when she saw a video posted online.

The 32-year-old said: "I'm devastated. I thought I might be able to go in with a mop and bucket and it just be water damage.

"When I saw the video last night it looked like the fire was on the other side but it's really bad."

Left: Inside the barbers this morning after the fire. Right: Noor Stevens pictured with one of her daughters outside Barbering@SR4 before last night's blaze.

The mother-of-three added: "I just woke up through the night time and I looked at my phone and I just didn't know what was going on.

"I had loads of messages from people asking if I can ring them as soon as possible.

"It didn't look like it was going to be too bad for the barbers because it looked like it was further on the other side.

"But when I saw what it was like I just felt really sick.

"I don't know what's next for us, I'll just have to wait and see what the insurers say.

"When you've worked at something it's horrible to see it like that."

Noor says she has one member of staff working at the barbers who has 'worked so hard' since they opened and received rave reviews from customers.

Popular restaurant Borneo Bistro was also gutted by the fire and owner Kevin Smith was at the scene talking to fire investigation teams this morning.

He told the Echo it was too early to comment on what had happened.

Crews were called to the fire at Borneo Bistro, in Hylton Road, Sunderland, at 11.05pm last night.

One lane of Hylton Road remained closed at Sunday lunchtime and debris from the roof was piled up on the road. Temporary traffic lights were operating.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue posted last night: "Four appliances and an aeriel ladder platform are currently dealing with a large fire on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

"Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed to prevent smoke from entering your property if you live in the area."