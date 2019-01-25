Blandford Street fire: New pictures reveal scale of devastation after flames ripped through Sunderland city centre shop

New pictures reveal the scale of the damage after Wednesday night's massive fire in Sunderland city centre.

Crews of firefighters took ten hours to tackle the blaze which tore through the Peacocks store in Blandford Street.

Firecrews fought the blaze for ten hours

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service released aerial photos of the scene earlier today.

Now new pictures taken from the front and rear of the premises at ground level released have also been .

The service shared the pictures on its Facebook and Twitter pages and said: These pictures show the extent of the damage from the front and rear of the building at Blandford Street.

"As you can see it is not safe for our investigation team to enter the building."

A joint investigation by the brigade and Northumbria Police is under way but they have already confirmed the fire is not believed to have been deliberate.



Flames tore through the shop on Wednesday night