Blandford Street fire: Aerial photos show shocking scale of devastation at blaze-hit Peacocks shop in Sunderland

Shocking aerial photographs show the extent of the damage caused by the huge blaze which has devastated a store in Sunderland city centre.

New pictures by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, taken from the aerial ladder platform during the investigation, show the Peacocks shop which has been completely gutted in the fire.

Pictures show the shocking devastation.

The investigation is underway into what caused the blaze which tore through the Blandford Street store on Wednesday night.

Fire chiefs have said the probe will likely take 'a few days' as Northumbria Police has confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Around 60 firefighters took a total of ten hours to tackle the fire, with flames finally being extinguished at 5.20am on Thursday morning.

The pictures have been taken during the investigation to determine the cause.

A cordon still remains in place today with pedestrianised Blandford Street closed at its junction with Martime Terrace, though it is accessible from both ends for workers and shoppers.

Safety officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have today been out to speak to businesses in the busy street and provide valuable advice on how to prevent fires from occurring.

Flames and smoke could be seen from across the city.

Picture by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The aerial ladder and drones are being used in the investigation.