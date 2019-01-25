Blandford Street fire: ‘Maximum respect’ for firefighters after hard work in tackling Sunderland fire

Families across Wearside are showing love to the fire service after their tireless work in tackling a blaze in Sunderland city centre.

More than 30 firefighters were involved in bringing the incident, at the Peacocks store in Blandford Street, Sunderland, under control throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire at the former Peacocks store, Blandford Street, Sunderland.

It took more than 10 hours to extinguish the blaze, which is “not thought to be suspicious”. Demolition of the building is also said to be “probable” following the damage caused.

The investigation into the fire continues today.

Members of the public took to social media to thank the firefighters and other emergency services for their hard work and dedication in tackling the fire and protecting the public.

The aftermath of devastating fire at Peacocks store, Blandford Street, Sunderland.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, also shared his support for his colleagues and for the community on Twitter.

Here are your messages of support from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Janine Dodd: “The fire service are brave and amazing at there job they don’t need anymore cuts we need them.”

Graeme Harle: “It’s great to see the public praising the excellent work done by the fire service, please try as hard as you can to fight the further proposed cuts. Remember that there is approx only half of the fire cover in Sunderland compared to what there used to be.”

Alison Naylor: “Well done to you all, this is a good example of why the fire service should not be cut.”

Micheala Lloyd: “Well done lads and lasses. Glad no one was hurt.”

Susan Tye: “Nothing but praise for our very brave firefighters.”

Catherine Parks: “Very well done to our fire service. Glad no one was hurt. Respect to each and everyone of you.”

Victoria Isobel Roseberry: “Well done to our fire service you do a great job.”

Dorothy Stewart: “Well done to our wonderful firefighters, hope you were all safe, thank you for your service! Heroes every one of you.”

Michelle Drysdale: “Amazing work firefighters.”

Graham Donkin: “Good job to all involved.”

June O’Reilly Forster: “Thank you to our amazing fire service.”

Kelly Stokoe Smith: “Well done respect to you all.”

Shaz Watson: “Well done to our excellent fire service.”

Kelly M Dransfield: “Maximum respect.”

Jane Elizabeth Hetherington: “The cuts to the fire service are disgraceful and worrying for all of us. We never know when we might need a fire engine.”

Pat Robson: “I’ve always encouraged my kids and grandkids to respect all people in uniform, let’s face it they put their own lives on the line to save the public.”