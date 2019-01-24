Fire chief thanks Greggs and Salvation Army for feeding firefighters tackling Blandford Street blaze

The area's top fire officer has thanked Greggs and the Salvation Army for caring for his crews tackling the massive blaze in Blandford Street.

Firefighters worked through the long, cold night to tackle the blaze at the Peacocks store in Blandford Street.

Greggs and the Salvation Army provided hot drinks and food to crews at the scene, and there were reports on social media that a takeaway was also supplying food to the firefighters.

Tyne & Wear Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther took to Twitter to thank all those who helped his teams.

He said: "As Chief Fire Officer, many thanks to to all Firefighters, Officers, @northumbriapol, @NEAmbulance, @SunderlandUK who helped resolve this fire.

"Special thanks to @salvationarmy for feeding us through the night, and @GreggsOfficial for the free coffee and food. Nice touch!"