Blandford Street fire: Investigators still unable to get inside burnt-out Peacocks store as probe continues into Sunderland city centre blaze

An investigation into the cause of the fire which broke out in a shop in Blandford Street in Sunderland city centre is continuing - but the team is still unable to access the store.

Crews of firefighters took ten hours to tackle the blaze which tore through the Peacocks store on Wednesday night.

Picture c/o Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue

The fire is not thought to be suspicious, but an investigation is underway. Crews saw they are still unable to access the building, which has been left unstable by the blaze.

The investigators have been reviewing CCTV footage, as well as images taken from above. Drones and an aerial ladder platform have been used to gather information.

A statement from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service posted today stated: "The fire investigation continues. We haven’t been able to go inside of the building yet.

"Our fire investigation team are working closely with the investigators acting on behalf of the occupier and the building owners.

"We are awaiting further instructions from them and also the local authority.

"As part of the investigation we are also looking through CCTV footage too.

"At this stage we do not believe the cause to be suspicious but further investigation is required to determine the cause of the fire."