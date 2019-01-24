Blandford Street fire: Chief Fire Officer thanks emergency services and community for support during Sunderland blaze

Tyne and Wear's fire chief has thanked the emergency services for their hard work in bringing a blaze at a shop in Sunderland under control.

Work is continuing at the city's Blandford Street today following a huge fire at Sunderland's Peacock store, which broke out at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters are still at the scene damping down at the rear of the building, where the roof has been destroyed. The smoke and flames of the fire could be seen across the city.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, took to social media last night to update the public on the incident, and has today issued a message to his colleagues in the emergency services and given his thanks to the community.

He said: "As Chief Fire Officer, many thanks to to all Firefighters, Officers, @northumbriapol, @NEAmbulance, @SunderlandUK who helped resolve this fire.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has spoken following the fire.

"Special thanks to @salvationarmy for feeding us through the night, and @GreggsOfficial for the free coffee and food. Nice touch!"

Two crews remain on the scene today, along with an aerial ladder platform. At the fire's peak, there were five crews present while onlookers watched on.

Investigations are ongoing.

The scene at Blandford Street today.