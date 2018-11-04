Police probe into man's death in blaze continues as cordon remains in place

A specialist search team has been on the scene of an investigation launched after a man died in a blaze.

The Northumbria Police unit has been at the former Manor House Care Home in High Street, Easington Lane, as inquiries continue into the tragedy.

The building remains sealed off by police.

The emergency services were called to the building, on the A182 Pemberton Bank, at 2.40am yesterday morning following a report of a fire.



A number of residents were helped to safety by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

They found an unconscious man inside the building, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Today, a cordon remains in place, with the building sealed off from the main street and the side lane, which leads to Bradley Terrace, Girven Terrace West and Walter Terrace.

Northumbria Police's specialist search team has been at the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane as inquiries continue into a man's death.

Specialist search officers are among those who have been making checks at the property.

The cause of the blaze is still to be established by the joint investigation being carried out by police and fire service.

Read more: 'They did all they could' - chief fire officer commends bravery of rescue crews after man dies following fire at former care home





Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward who could help their inquires.

Neighbours have said firefighters and paramedics fought to save the man's life after he was pulled from the building.





The fire happened just days after the building was at the centre of an earlier police incident when a man was allegedly involved in a rooftop stand-off with officers.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.