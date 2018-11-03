Man dies after fire at former care home in Easington Lane - police appeal for witnesses after investigation launched

A man has died after a fire at a former care home.

An investigation is underway after the blaze in High Street, Easington Lane, which happened at 2.40am this morning.

The man was unconscious inside the building but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue attended the scene and brought a number of residents to safety.

A forensics team could be seen working at the Manor House Care Home building this morning.

Northumbria Police said the cause of the fire is still being established and a joint emergency services investigation is now underway, with police appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Dave English from Northumbria Police said: “Since the incident last night we have a number of people now assisting us with our enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the fire, who saw anything suspicious last night, or anyone with information that may be useful to police, please get in touch.

“There will be further police activity in the area today and extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to anyone with concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.