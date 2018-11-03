'They did all they could' - chief fire officer commends bravery of rescue crews after man dies following fire at former care home

The chief fire officer has praised crews called out to the fire at a former care home where a man died this morning.

Emergency services were called to the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane at 2.40am this morning after reports of a fire in the building.

Chris Lowther

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue attended the scene and brought a number of residents to safety. One man was found unconscious inside and pronounced dead a short time later.

Chris Lowther, the chief fire officer for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue, took to twitter to praise the efforts of his fire fighters in their handling of the operation.

He said: "Firefighters did everything they could to try and save the lives of all those involved.

"I commend their bravery, professionalism, and sheer effort. My thoughts are with the man who died."