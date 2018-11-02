Sunderland man appears in court after rooftop stand-off

A 41-year-old man from Sunderland has appeared before magistrates today following a rooftop stand-off with police in Easington Lane.

Leslie William Podd, of Ormonde Street, Sunderland, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court this morning charged with burglary, affray, assaulting a police constable, possession of an offensive weapon and four counts of criminal damage.

Podd pleaded not guilty of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and did not enter a plea for the other offences.

He also appeared before Newcastle Crown Court this afternoon for offences of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Podd, who has been remanded in custody, will next appear before court on January 9.

A Northumbria police spokesperson said: "Police have charged a man with burglary following an incident in Easington Lane, Houghton on Wednesday."