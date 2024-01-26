Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Topping out at the new Pennywell development.

Work on a little community of new homes on a former historic hospital site is nearing completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19 supported bungalows are being built by Sunderland-based MCC Homes in Pennywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The "topping out" marks the milestone of the buildings' main construction now being finished.

Sunderland City Council has signed an agreement with MCC to build the bungalows, which will support people with disabilities. Construction is now into the final phase with completion expected by summer.

The houses stand on the former Havelock Hospital site off Hylton Road. The building had fallen into disrepair, before demolition works paved the way for the scheme.

The development is supported by Homes England and will support vulnerable and elderly residents, as well as people living with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-bedroom bungalows will complement existing housing at nearby St Clement’s Court and "ensure a more comprehensive, connected and efficient support service".

Cllr Kevin Johnston, dynamic city portfolio holder at Sunderland City Council, said: “Topping out is always a significant moment in construction, and it is wonderful to revisit this scheme and see it taking shape, having stood here when demolition was undertaken less than a year ago."

Luke Lee, head of operations at MCC Homes, said: “This is a lovely scheme in an established residential community, that will deliver stunning accessible homes, made for Sunderland people by a Sunderland business.

“We are proud to be a local business, and – every time we deliver homes for the council – there is a social and economic benefit to the city, as we employ local people and create apprenticeship opportunities too, for the next generation.”

An aerial view of of the new houses, close to Hylton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes England has enabled the development with a £954,000 grant.

Andrea Taylor, senior manager at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.