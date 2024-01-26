News you can trust since 1873
Work takes shape on new homes at historic former Havelock Hospital site in Sunderland

There are 19 new homes on the site

By Tony Gillan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Work on a little community of new homes on a former historic hospital site is nearing completion.

The 19 supported bungalows are being built by Sunderland-based MCC Homes in Pennywell.

The "topping out" marks the milestone of the buildings' main construction now being finished.

Sunderland City Council has signed an agreement with MCC to build the bungalows, which will support people with disabilities. Construction is now into the final phase with completion expected by summer.

The houses stand on the former Havelock Hospital site off Hylton Road. The building had fallen into disrepair, before demolition works paved the way for the scheme.

The development is supported by Homes England and will support vulnerable and elderly residents, as well as people living with disabilities.

The one-bedroom bungalows will complement existing housing at nearby St Clement’s Court and "ensure a more comprehensive, connected and efficient support service".

Cllr Kevin Johnston, dynamic city portfolio holder at Sunderland City Council, said: “Topping out is always a significant moment in construction, and it is wonderful to revisit this scheme and see it taking shape, having stood here when demolition was undertaken less than a year ago."

Luke Lee, head of operations at MCC Homes, said: “This is a lovely scheme in an established residential community, that will deliver stunning accessible homes, made for Sunderland people by a Sunderland business.

“We are proud to be a local business, and – every time we deliver homes for the council – there is a social and economic benefit to the city, as we employ local people and create apprenticeship opportunities too, for the next generation.”

Homes England has enabled the development with a £954,000 grant.

Andrea Taylor, senior manager at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

“This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme allows our partners and registered providers to do just that, it has enabled Sunderland City Council to build 19 much needed new homes the people of Pennywell can be proud of.”

