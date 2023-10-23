Sunderland 'one of the top places to invest', says housing expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland is a city ripe for investment, a leasing housing expert has said.

Mike Palin, who is executive director for markets, partners and places at Homes England, said the city passed all the tests to be named “one of the places with greatest opportunity” in the UK.

Mike Palin, Homes England, Executive Director for Markets, Partners and Places, speaking at the Sunderland Expo

Addressing around 150 delegates at the Expo event, held at Sunderland City Hall, Mr Palin outlined how the local authority’s approach was preparing Sunderland for a prosperous future.

Ed Whiting, director at Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council; Robin Denton, Director or Local Government, Microsoft; Mike Palin; MC Mark Easton.

He said: “Sunderland is one of the leading places in what a future city might look like.

"There are five key tests to measure successful delivery: firstly, there is a clear vision, second is a good partnership approach - including partnerships across the private sector – third is alignment of effort to deliver on the plan, fourth is flexibility because you never know what might happen and finally the fifth test is bringing together the right capability.

"If a place meets those five tests, that’s where you should be investing.

“We argued to Government, it was Robert Jenrick at the time, that Sunderland was one of those areas and we reported to Michael Gove that Sunderland was one of the places that greatest opportunity could be found – the reason for this? It meets the five tests.”

Mr Palin was speaking on a panel that also included Ed Whiting, director of Levelling Up and Robin Denton, local government director, Microsoft at the Expo, which brings together leaders who champion innovation, stimulate growth, challenge and share best practice in building the cities of our future.

The event was designed to explore how Sunderland City Council, working with stakeholders, partners and the government is delivering social and economic growth to inspire future generations. Mr

Palin added: “Sunderland has exceptional leadership, excellent partnership working, alignment of effort in everything it does – all joined-up in a coherent plan - there’s recognition that things take time, and the council was seeking all the right partnerships...it became an area of greatest opportunity.”

He added: “If you want a place that typifies great leadership, Sunderland is it. Whatever a future city might look like, this feels like it to me.”

Ed Whiting, director at Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, discussed the ‘ingredients’ needed to deliver growth and change and the current levelling-up priorities that will support cities like Sunderland.

He said: “When cities underperform, the way to deal with that is to increase their size. We work with housing programmes, ways of attracting private investment and place-specific regeneration.

“You can’t build a growing economy without jobs, and we’re working with all kinds of partners about how to build a successful city centre, just like what is happening here in Sunderland.”

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, said he hoped the event would be an opportunity to learn, share ideas and ultimately inspire further growth and development.

“We are creating opportunities for everyone in a connected, international city,” he said.

“If all our residents are proud to live in Sunderland we’ve achieved our ambition. 1,000 new homes, doubling the city centre housing capacity, along with new commercial developments, will ensure that everyone feels the benefit of our investment – so connecting the city’s communities is vital.

“The Expo is a unique opportunity for Sunderland – it gives us the chance to showcase everything that we are doing and will be doing in the coming years, but also to listen and to absorb all of these amazing ideas and hear about other incredible projects happening across the UK.”

Sunderland City Council Leader, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has given up time to come along to Sunderland Expo and take part in these vibrant exciting discussions on what a modern city should look like and what its priorities must be.