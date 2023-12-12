Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Lowery with his hero and best friend Jermain Defoe. PA image.

West Bromwich Albion supporters have set up a fundraising GoFundMe page for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, after a fellow "fan" allegedly sent a hateful social media post about Bradley following the Midlands side's defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

West Brom has confirmed the temporary ban of the individual from their Hawthorns stadium and is working with West Midlands Police after the message was posted over the weekend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by sickened Baggies supporters to show solidarity with the Lowery family and Sunderland fans.

The page says: "Following on from the amazing fundraiser set up by Sheffield Wednesday fans following the disgusting news in the media some weeks back, we are now faced with the disgusting actions of a so-called football fan.

"Well that football fan doesn’t represent West Bromwich Albion, its supporters or anything to do with the club.

"Therefore we are asking for another push, to bring the football community together and show that cancer has no colours. Please donate what you can towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation."

In November Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for mocking Sunderland supporters with an image of Bradley.

The incident took place during Sunderland's win at Hillsborough on September 29. Afterwards, real Wednesday fans set up a fundraising page which raised almost £30,000.

The West Brom fundraising page has set a target of £10,000.

WBA FC has said: "West Bromwich Albion are assisting police with their inquiries after being alerted to a hateful social media post referencing Bradley Lowery in the wake of the club’s defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Bradley was an inspirational young Sunderland fan who captured the heart of the nation as he bravely battled Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma - a rare form of childhood cancer – before his tragic passing, aged just six, in 2017.

"Albion have identified and suspended the account of a supporter pending further legal inquiries and reserves the right to issue an indefinite club ban.