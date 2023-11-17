Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dale Houghton arriving at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

A football fan who mocked mascot Bradley Lowery during a match against the youngster’s favourite team has been spared immediate jail by a judge who said his actions were “utterly appalling” and “disgraceful”.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton, 32, taunted Sunderland fans with a picture of Bradley, who died in 2017, on his phone during a match at Hillsborough Stadium on September.

Houghton, from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at a previous hearing and, on Friday, November 17 he was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work by District Judge Marcus Waite.

Mr Waite said: “You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was rightly held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere.”

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

At the previous hearing, a handwritten personal statement from Bradley’s mother, Gemma, was read out, explaining the impact of seeing the image which circulated showing Houghton's actions.

It said: “This image has made me feel so many emotions, I find it hard to put into words.”

She said it was “disrespectful” to her son but also to other children who were suffering from cancer.

Ms Lowery said: “I feel upset that these two men have used this image of Bradley to get a reaction from the Sunderland fans.”

At the same hearing, Mr Houghton's solicitor said her client had given “full and frank admissions” when he was interviewed by the police.

She said he told the officers he was taking part in “enjoyable banter” and “that was the reason he was smiling”.

She said her client was “disgusted by what he did”, adding it was “out of character” and “he’s very remorseful for his actions”.