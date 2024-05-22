Yellow weather warning for Sunderland, with 'risk of flooding and danger to life'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Sunderland by the Met Office with a risk of flooding and a potential danger to life.
The warning came into force in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday May 22) and extends until midday tomorrow (Thursday May 23).
A statement from the Met Office said: “Heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel with the risk of homes and businesses being flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. “Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”
The current forecast is for a 90% chance of heavy rain until 6pm this evening turning to lighter rain from 7pm.
The rain is forecast to continue tonight and into tomorrow morning.
The inclement weather is unwelcome news for the thousands of people set to attend tonight’s Bruce Springsteen concert at the Stadium of Light.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.