The full bank holiday weekend forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office

If you are planning what to do for the bank holiday weekend then here is the all important weather forecast.

With the second eagerly anticipated May bank holiday weekend almost upon us, many people will be wondering what the weather has in store for Sunderland.

Next week will see the arrival of June and what is officially the start of meteorological summer.

The Met Office has forecast what the Bank Holiday weekend weather has in store for Sunderland.

People will no doubt be hoping to enjoy a beer garden tipple or a barbecue with friends, but will the bank holiday weather be distinctly summery in feel or will the cloudy wet conditions we have seen for much of spring continue.

The Met Office has published its first full bank holiday weekend forecast and it currently looks to be a mixed picture with some sunshine but also the chance of light rain.

Check out the full Met Office bank holiday forecast for Sunderland.

If you are looking to get an early start to the long weekend then Friday looks to be a fairly pleasant day with sunny spells in the morning and evening and temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius. There will be more cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon although it should be a dry day with the percentage chance of rain around 10% throughout the day. There will be a south westerly breeze.

Saturday is currently forecast to be the best day of the bank holiday weekend with clear sunny skies in the morning and sunny spells during the afternoon. The chance of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon is less than 5% increasing to 10% in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius in a south easterly breeze.

Sunday is forecast to start with cloudy skies, with sunny spells developing in the early afternoon. The chance of rain increases throughout the afternoon with a 40% chance of light evening rain showers. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius in a light south to south easterly wind.

Monday will see predominantly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius in light north easterly winds.