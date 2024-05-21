Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on their last visit to Sunderland in 2012

The Boss was last here 12 years ago.

History looks set to repeat itself as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band roll into Sunderland tomorrow.

The last time New Jersey’s finest performed at the Stadium of Light, back in 2012, the heavens opened - and the same looks likely to happen this time around.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering much of the northern half of Great Britain from today, Tuesday, May 21, until the early hours of Thursday.

And while the hour-by-hour forecast suggests Wearside is set to miss out on the worst of the weather today, the same cannot be said for tomorrow, with heavy rain set to arrive by 9am and continue throughout the day and well into the evening.

The only bright spark is that things are due to improve a little later on and hopefully the rain will have eased - though not ceased entirely - by the time crowds begin to head home from the Stadium.

The area coved by the Met Office's yellow weather warning

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening:

4pm: 90% chance of heavy rain. 13C, feeling like 10C

5pm: 90% chance of heavy rain. 13C, feeling like 10C

6pm: 80% chance of heavy rain. 13C, feeling like 10C

7pm: 80% chance of heavy rain. 13C, feeling like 11C

8pm: 80% chance of heavy rain. 13C, feeling like 11C

9pm: 60% chance of light rain. 13C, feeling like 11C

10pm: 60% chance of light rain. 13C, feeling like 11C