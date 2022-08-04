Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the series of hot days over mid July, the end of last month saw slightly cooler temperatures and the weather is slowly starting to warm up again.

According to the Met Office, July was the driest month in 20 years with the UK only seeing 56% of its average rainfall compared to the average year.

The weather service is suggesting the North East may not see any rain for a while, but how high could temperatures get?

Will Sunderland see an August heatwave this year? Met Office forecast for the remainder of the summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the dry weather, overcast skies have kept temperatures down throughout the opening week of August, and that trend is expected to continue into the second week of the month with highs of 20°C expected.

Looking further ahead, Met Office predictions see further settled weather, although some clouds could cause occasional showers.

Predictions also suggest temperatures will remain above average throughout the country with additional spells of very warm and even heatwaves possible. However, it is likely these will stay in southern areas.

This means the next two weeks or so in August in Sunderland will see the weather remain similar to what we have already seen over the first few days.

Throughout the second half of August, unsettled weather is expected to head across the UK with the potential of thunderstorms in some areas of the country, although it seems unlikely that these will hit the North West at the moment.

These thunderstorms will be matched with higher than average levels of humidity and around average temperatures.

For context, average temperatures in Sunderland are just over 18°C throughout July and August with levels averaging out at 12.3°C overnight. These are the two warmest months of the year according to historical data.

Met Office predictions do not currently go as far as September when the school holidays come to an end.

How does the Met Office describe a heatwave?