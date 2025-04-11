Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures may be rising but it isn’t all good news for those who suffer from hay fever.

This weekend the North East is expected to see its warmest weekend of the year so far with temperatures predicted to reach up to 20°C in some parts of the region.

While many of us are able to head to beer gardens and enjoy the warm weather, the Met Office has warned anyone who suffers from hay fever that the pollen count across the area is expected to be “very high” over the weekend.

A health warning has been issued ahead of the high pollen count this weekend.

In addition to temperatures, rainfall and more, the weather service also forecasts the pollen count across the UK and the coming days could see some tough conditions for those suffering from hay fever.

This is the first time the Met Office pollen count has reached this level in 2025.

The Met Office’s pollen forecast splits the UK into large general areas with the North East being considered as one region from the Yorkshire border to the northern tip of Northumberland. The Met Office has predicted a high rate of pollen in the air towards the end of this week, before the prediction reaches the “very high” rating on Saturday, April 12.

Although the very high pollen count may cause some people issues in the coming days, the threat of sunburn isn’t too high according to the Met Office, which also predicts the strength of UV rays from the sun each day. This coming week will see a ‘moderate’ level of UV exposure.

This weekend is expected to see temperatures across the North East peak in the early afternoon on Saturday with highs of 20°C expected, although Sunday will see temperatures across northern areas of the UK dip to the more standard levels for this time of year. The ‘very high’ warning is only in place for the first day of the weekend.

