Halloween is getting closer, but soon after that is another chance for families to get out for an evening when we reach Bonfire Day.

Firework displays and bonfires will be happening across the region, but families will be hoping the weather doesn’t dampen the mood at events.

The day is used to commemorate the events and subsequent arrests of Guy Fawkes and the group behind the Gunpowder Plot as they attempted to place explosives below the Houses of Parliament.

What is the long term weather forecast for Bonfire Night in Sunderland this year according to the Met Office?

What day does Bonfire Night fall on in 2022?

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, falls on a Saturday this year, meaning any activities will likely take place across the weekend. Various events are expected to happen across Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

What weather is forecast for Bonfire night weekend in Sunderland?

The Met Office’s long term weather forecasts reach a month in advance of the current date, meaning the weather service has rough predictions for the weekend.

October is expected to come to a warmer than usual end across the majority of the UK, although the North East is unlikely to see the highest temperatures, although it is expected to remain relatively dry.

This settled weather is expected to continue into early November with dry weather remaining, although temperatures are expected to be much colder with mist, fog and front common across much of the UK. Night temperatures are expected to be very cold, although daytime temperatures can be expected to remain at average levels.

In Sunderland the average daily high throughout November is 9.7°C in November, falling to an average of 4.9°C during the night. The dry weather could break a trend, however, with November usually offering the most rainy days in Sunderland each year, averaging 11.6 rainy days throughout the month.

Why does the Met Office struggle to predict accurate long-term forecasts?

