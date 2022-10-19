Bonfire Night is fast approaching now and while the earlier nights mean colder and darker evenings, it also means firework season is nearly here once again.

There is plenty going on across the region this Autumn, and these are some of the biggest displays we’re excited to see.

Sunderland Spooktacular

Where can I see firework displays in and around Sunderland this Autumn 2022?

Anyone looking for an early display this year should look no further than Sunderland’s Spooktacular. The Halloween event is taking place at Mowbray Park this year on Saturday, October 29.

In addition to the display, organisers are promising a funfair for families as well as live music and a huge range of food options. The fireworks being used are low noise versions of the traditional explosives and will make up part of a pyro-music for the event.

Tickets remain available for the city centre show with entertainment starting from 5:30pm and fireworks being set off at 7:45pm. Access is available at £7 for adults and £5 for anyone aged 2-16 and tickets can be bought online.

Beamish Firework Spectacular

Hosted by Beamish Hall, the annual display is back for 2022 across Wednesday, November 2, Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4.

With doors opening from 6pm and firework displays starting at 7:30pm, a DJ and fairground rides are expected to keep guests entertained throughout the evening and a bar will also be on offer at the County Durham site.

Tickets are only on sale per car rather than per person with tickets costing £35 which can be bought online. Beamish Hall have said no vans, minibuses or coaches will be permitted.

Chester-le-Street Cricket Club

Staying in County Durham, Chester-le-Street Cricket Club will be lighting up the skies around the town for the 33rd time on Friday, November 4. This year will be a bit different with the organisers promising an Abba theme throughout the night.

Anyone who is a fan of Mamma Mia or simply lives nearby can head to the Ropery Lane site from 5pm on the day with the club opening their bar to the public. Hot food will also be available. The display will begin at around 6:30pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for under 16s and anyone under three years old is free.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Over in South Shields, South Tyneside Council is organising two displays in one day. The shows will be happening at 6:30pm and 8pm on Sunday, November 6.

The coastal displays will be free for anyone to attend and the park’s rides will be open until 9pm for anyone who fancies an additional thrill.

Saltwell Park

Saltwell Park’s firework display is back with a bang this year. The Gateshead site is home to one of the most popular displays in the region with thousands of visitors attending each year.

This year’s display will include a 30 minute display as well as a laser show and fire eating stage show with a DJ, fairground rides and street entertainers all adding to the experience.