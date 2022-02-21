Watch: footage shows River Wear at high level after recent stormy weather

Our snapper Ian captured this footage at Fatfield, Washington, on the morning of Monday, February 21.

It comes after flooding forced the closure of a road where the Wear had burst its banks.

The North East was hit by Storm Eunice over the weekend, and Storm Franklin is set to follow closely behind.

The River Wear at Fatfield on the morning of February 21.