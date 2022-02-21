Watch: footage shows River Wear at high level after recent stormy weather
The water level of the River Wear was seen to be higher than usual today.
Our snapper Ian captured this footage at Fatfield, Washington, on the morning of Monday, February 21.
It comes after flooding forced the closure of a road where the Wear had burst its banks.
The North East was hit by Storm Eunice over the weekend, and Storm Franklin is set to follow closely behind.
Wearside saw less damage from Eunice than some other parts of the country, but didn’t escape the impact entirely.