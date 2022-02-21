SUNDERLAND STORMS UPDATE: Latest from Fawcett Street and Chester Road A183 as more high winds set to return

Although the North East is likely to escape the worst of Storm Franklin, which is currently battering the rest of the country, the forecast suggests there is more windy weather to come.

In Sunderland, a number of restrictions remain in place for safety reasons today, Monday, February 21, after the city was hit by the two storms in quick succession last week.

An eastbound lane closure is still in place on the A183 Chester Road following the discovery of an unstable gable end at the end of Croft Avenue on Thursday, with temporary signals in operation.

The eastbound lane is shut while discussions continue between the City Council’s building control team, the property owner and their insurance company.

The tenant of the property has been rehoused.

In the city centre, the northern section of Fawcett Street remains closed, while Ford Lodge in South Hylton has also been badly damaged.

Precautions remain in place in Chester Road

The North East forecast says tomorrow will be windy and mild, with a band of rain and strong gusts moving southeast through the morning, before clearing to sunny spells and isolated showers, then turning cooler, with blustery winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

The weather will be changeable and often windy. for the rest of the week, though with winds falling short of those seen in recent days.

Fawcett Street remains closed

Extensive damage at Ford Lodge