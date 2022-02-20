Durham County Council has posted on social media that the C96 is shut between the A690 Stoney Bank junction in Willington and Newfield, to the north of Bishop Auckland.

The council says that the River Wear has burst it banks, which has caused flooding at Jubilee Bridge.

How long the road is expected to remain closed is unclear.

An update on the council’s Facebook page said: “Further updates will follow.”

