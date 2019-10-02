Video shows how high tide damage on Sunderland's seafront promenade after waves ripped apart pavement
The force of high tides which sparked a flood warning by the Environment Agency have left part of Sunderland’s seafront in ruins.
The damage to part of the promenade at Roker just a short distance away from the Hideout Cafe and Cat and Dog steps has left to the top layer of tarmacadam being lifted from the path.
Large sections of the broken material was left scattered across the walkway earlier today, Wednesday, October 2, with Sunderland City Council checking out the aftermath of the adverse weather.
A spokesperson for the council said: “If you are on the promenade please take care while we assess the damage and clean up.”
The effort comes as the Environment Agency, which has issued a series of warnings for the seafront, including Roker, and the Wear Estuary, confirmed the risk of flooding along that stretch of coast had been reduced.
The update was issued earlier today after the agency said late yesterday it would continue to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson added: “Tide levels are reducing, and the Tyne and Wear Coast flood alert has also been removed.
“We will continue to monitor the situation.”
The warning for the River Wear was cleared last night as the warning for the Sunderland seafront continued.
The agency has advised people who would like to see a five-day flood risk to visit its site or check the Met Office’s website.