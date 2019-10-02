Cold start for Sunderland as coastal flood warning continues
Forecasters are predicting a chilly start with a dry and sunny day ahead for Sunderland, while a flood warning remains in place for the coast.
The Met Office’s experts say Wednesday, October 2, will go on to be cool with occasionally brisk northwesterly winds following a night where temperatures dropped to 2 °C.
It is expected clouds will form during the afternoon and there will be a slight frost forming inland overnight with light winds.
The warmest it will be is 13 °C, with it likely to be around 6 °C early on during the morning.
Sunset will be at 6.40pm.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said adverse conditions on the city’s coast are likely to continue into today, following a series of flood warnings in recent days.
Roker is said to be the area most at risk and has said the greatest danger would be from 5.45am to 7.30am today, while a warning for the Wear Estuary was removed late last night.
It has also said the other areas most at risk were Sunderland Seaburn Lower Promenade, Hendon Promenade and Seaham Harbour and Docks, as it has for the past few days.
A spokesperson said: “Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation.
There have been rough seas on the North East coast in recent days, with Roker including in the ongoing flood warning.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”
It has said it will issue an update on the situation at 11am tomorrow or as it changes.
A warning also continues for the River Wear’s estuary.
Elsewhere in the North East, flood warnings also remain in place for coastal areas of Northumberland and Hartlepool.
The Met Office has also said further rain or heavy showers on are expected on Friday, sometimes breezy, but clearing overnight.
Then on Saturday, it will be sometimes sunny with rain later.