Flood warning remains in place for Sunderland as sea crashes over promenade
Flood warnings remain in place for Sunderland’s coast and river with the Environment Agency suggesting the adverse conditions will continue into tomorrow.
The department has said flooding is possible and has urged people to be prepared, with the overtopping of roads and low-lying coastal areas already seen at Roker earlier today.
Sunderland RNLI’s volunteers shared a video shot along the promenade, showing waves tumbling over the pathway at Seaburn.
The agency expected the highest tide to be between 4.30pm and 8.30pm today, Tuesday, October 1, but warned there could be a danger for up to three hours beyond.
It said the areas most at risk were Sunderland Seaburn Lower Promenade, Hendon Promenade and Seaham Harbour and Docks, as it has for the past few days.
It added in a warning specifically for the North Sea at Roker that there would be at risk from 5.45am to 7.30am tomorrow, Wednesday, October 2, when it expects the conditions to continue into the daytime.
A spokesperson said: “Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”
It has said it will issue an update on the situation at 11am tomorrow or as it changes.
A warning also continues for the River Wear’s estuary.