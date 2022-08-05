Sunderland's weekend weather looks set to be dry and bright

After a mixed week of weather with the last few days seeing unusually strong winds for the time of year, the weekend looks set to bring settled conditions with pleasant temperatures and some sunshine.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:10 am

While it may not be a return to the scorching conditions of two weeks ago, this Saturday and Sunday certainly looks like a good day to be out and about across Wearside.

Here is a breakdown from the Met Office of what the weather has in store for Sunderland.

Friday afternoon looks set to be unsettled with heavy rain showers between 1pm and 4pm with the chance of rain peaking at 80 per cent at 2pm. Late afternoon and evening looks set to be more settled with sunny spells. Temperatures will be cool for the time of year at around 15 degrees Celsius with easterly winds peaking at around 11mph.

Saturday looks set to get off to a bright sunny start with sunny spells throughout the morning. Cloud will build during the day, although the chance of rain remains less than five per cent. Temperatures are expected to peak at 19 degrees Celsius at 4pm. There will be westerly winds of between nine and 11mph.

Sunday looks set to be a similar day with sunny conditions in the morning eventually giving way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at 19 degrees Celsius with the chance of rain again forecast to be less that five per cent. Winds will again be from the west and around 11mph.

