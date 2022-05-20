Sunderland at Wembley: What will the forecast be for fans travelling to Play-Off Final

The Met Office is currently predicting a dry day at Wembley with less than five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.
There will generally be light westerly winds of less than 10mph with temperatures set to peak at 19 degrees Celsius as the players take the field for a 3pm kick-off.
It will generally be cloudy skies, although the sun is expected to break through at around 7pm, hopefully just in time for fans to enjoy a few celebratory drinks.
For fans hoping to continue the party in London on Sunday (May 22) it is forecast to be a warm day with temperatures rising to 22 degrees Celsius by 4pm. The Met Office are forecasting a cloudy morning turning to sunny spells by lunchtime.