Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for wind in Sunderland as the Storm Arwen recovery effort continues
Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as the clean-up operation caused by Storm Arwen continues.
The weather warning comes into force at 9am on Tuesday, December 7 and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.
Forecasters are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced during Storm Arwen on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, however they could still cause some disruption.
The most recent warning from the Met Office comes as some parts of the region are still suffering from the damage caused by the storm, which as brought heavy rain and snow.
According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.
“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4 °C."
Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph with forecasters saying that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.
Read More
The Met Office is also warning that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is possible, there could be some short term loss of power and other services along with some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Forecasters are predicting that it will be a much calmer day on Wednesday, December 8, with wind speeds dropping to around 25mph.