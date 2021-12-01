The weather system blew into town at the weekend, bringing down trees, damaging property and even causing the suspension of the entire Metro network.

And householders across the city have been left facing the costs.

Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about across the city cataloguing the damage.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Sunderland tipi The tipi in Sunderland's Winter Wonderland in Sunderland was damaged in Storm Arwen. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Sandringham Road, Roker Householders have been left counting the cost of Storm Arwen Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. New Springs Centre, Fulwell Debris has been left in streets across Sunderland Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Arthur Street, Whitburn Homes have been left without power Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales