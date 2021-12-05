12 pictures of families getting in the Christmas spirit at Sunderland’s Reindeer Dash

The event was held on Sunday morning (December 5) and saw both youngsters and adults run 1k around the shopping centre while raising money for the Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.

Organised by Sunderland BID and The Bridges, it was just one of many Christmas activities on offer throughout the festive season this year in the city centre.

The ice rink in Keel Square and the Winter Funderland Fair at the Crowtree site are also on offer in the city centre.

People of all ages got involved in the festive fun and they also all received a medal from Santa for finishing the race.

