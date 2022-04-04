Met Office forecasts Sunderland set to experience a wet start to the week with gusty winds

The warm, clear, sunny conditions of just over a week ago look set to become a distant memory as the week looks set to start with overcast skies giving way to spells of rain.

With the wind swinging around to a more northerly direction, the end of the week will see a return to single digit temperatures.

Below is a rundown of the Met Office forecast for Sunderland for the week ahead.

Monday will be a fairly mild but windy day. Temperatures will peak this afternoon at 13 degrees Celsius with gusty morning winds reaching 38mph at 9am. A bright start will gradually give way to overcast conditions with light rain expected to arrive by late afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be a predominantly wet day with heavy rain forecast until 9am followed by a dry interlude and further spells of rain from midday. Temperatures will peak at 10 degrees Celsius with winds gusting in excess of 25mph.

Wednesday will generally be a dry day with temperatures rising to 10 degrees Celsius. It will be a windy day with westerly winds gusting at 36mph. The Met Office are currently forecasting the chance of a shower at around 7pm.

Thursday will see winds swing round to a north westerly direction which will restrict temperatures to just 7 degrees Celsius. There will be sunny spells with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of light showers throughout the afternoon. It will be another windy day with gusts in excess of 30mph.

Friday will be another cold day with a northerly wind limiting the temperature to a high of 7 degrees Celsius. The winds will be lighter with a 30 per cent chance of light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

